Letter: Government seems to be clutching at straws

The disruption is not the sharp shock before we are led to the sunny uplands; the damage to the economy is structural and was predicted by the Conservative Party’s own Treasury report EU Exit Long Term Economic Analysis, November 2018.

It stated not only that a hard Brexit, as Johnson negotiated, would cost the Exchequer a staggering £72 billion each year by 2035, but that the present immigration policy would itself inflict a 1.8 per cent reduction in GDP, resulting in a further annual loss of £23.9b.

The latter is more than the UK spends annually on the police force.

"Boris Johnson’s government has turned to clutching at straws in claiming this constitutes a plan for a high-wage, high-skills economy", claims one reader.

It is a tragedy that this Government combines disruptive ideology with plain incompetence.

Mike Baldwin

By email

