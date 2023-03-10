So, your polling card with your address on, delivered as well, is clearly not good enough either.

Codswallop. As we know, having no polling card means you cannot vote, as it has to be handed in at the polling station, then you get your ballot paper.

It’s more of our rights taken away by the Tory Government, as they are with the trade union laws and employment rights.

A reader feels voter ID is taking away part of our freedom.

So much for Brexit getting our freedom back. Just wait for more of your rights and freedom to be taken away.

J Harding

By email

