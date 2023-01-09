You would think that the Government would have learned from the mistakes that it made at the start of the Covid crisis but it clearly hasn’t.

It doesn’t seem long ago that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stood on the steps of 10 Downing Street, clapping for nurses.

It’s a shame that he didn’t show his appreciation by giving them a pay rise.

A letter this week accuses the Government of failing to serve the people that elected it.

After accounting for inflation, nurses earn up to 20 per cent less now than they did in 2010.

With inflation running at over ten per cent, and a pay offer worth much less than this, it’s no wonder that nurses feel betrayed.

I’ve experienced the Government’s incompetence myself.

Following reports that hundreds of thousands of pensioners, particularly women, were paid less state pension than they were entitled to, I made an enquiry to the Department for Work and Pensions about my own pension.

Apparently, I’ll have to wait until 2024 to hear back.

Does the Government care that I’m struggling now, and can’t afford to wait until 2024? Obviously not.

There’s one group of people that the Government does look after. That’s the friends it handed lucrative contracts to, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the NHS.

A lot of these companies had never produced a single item of PPE before.

No surprise, then, that so much of this equipment was defective and couldn’t be used.

Equipment worth a staggering £4 billion is set to be burned.

It’s the Government’s job to serve the people that elected it, but it seems to me that some members of the current Government are more interested in feathering their own nests than in helping others.

Faye Powles

Kirkby

