One could imagine the uproar if there was attempted legislation by a political power in government: eg demanding that MPs attend a minimum number of times a week within the House of Commons when it is sitting.

This Conservative Government says “do what we say, not do what we do”.

P Proctor

A reader wants to know why certain MPs are not being included in the proposed government legislation concerning ‘’minimum service levels’’.

By email

