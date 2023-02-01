Letter: 'Go Red' for February and help save lives tomorrow
You may know me as the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022 – but what you might not realise is that I am also a researcher funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), working to help save and improve lives from heart and circulatory diseases.
This February is Heart Month and I’m urging you to help the BHF save lives today by learning CPR and save lives tomorrow by “Going Red” to fund vital research.
The BHF has developed RevivR - a first-of-a-kind tool – which helps you learn lifesaving CPR for free in just 15 minutes. All you need is a mobile phone and a cushion. It could mean the difference between life and death in the ultimate medical emergency.
And to help save lives tomorrow, we're calling on you to “Go Red” any way you can this February. From red cupcakes and red costumes to red-faced running challenges, your fundraising can power groundbreaking research.
So please show your support for the BHF this Heart Month - bhf.org.uk/heartmonth #HeartMonth
Dr Syabira Yusoff
BHF-funded researcher
The Great British Bake Off Winner 2022
