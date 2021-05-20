Letter: Give county council leader job to someone else
Even though I voted for Ben Bradley, I believe he is wrong to be the top person at Notts County Council.
How can he do two jobs with total commitment?
Time will tell, but it would have been better if another had taken this on, then you have two people fighting in the same corner.
Denis Ball
Nottinghamshire
