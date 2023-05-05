News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Get rid of this ugly mess left behind by the fire

It took six weeks to reopen Forest Road following the Savanna Rags fire of March 18.

By John Heath
Published 5th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

How much longer will it take to remove this remaining big ugly mess which residents have been left with (see photo)?

John Heath

Notts

Residents have been left with this eyesore after the Savanna Rags fire. (Photo by John Heath)Residents have been left with this eyesore after the Savanna Rags fire. (Photo by John Heath)
For another local letter click here:

