I don’t particularly support any team, I just love watching a good match.

I watch matches with friends and family who do have preferences but I show no bias (unless it’s as a wind-up).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, I’ve noticed more and more changes, and this old term doesn’t reflect the nature of the game.

A reader feels football isn't as entertaining as it used to be.

I don’t know how they’ve come about and to be honest don’t know why.

Rules were made and worked well for decades. Why do we now stand in the opposition half to kick off back to your team when the ball had to travel forwards originally?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why, when someone shields the ball without making any attempt to play, it is it not blatant obstruction, as it used to be?

Why, when defending a corner, do they watch, push, grapple with players before knowing where the ball’s going instead of watching the ball and trying to play it, not the player? Throw-ins used to be taken where the ball went out and were thrown in from behind the line, with both feet on the ground.

The beauty of the game has gone and I blame the players themselves for ruining it, by bending and disregarding the rules.

There’s too much diving, play acting and disrespect for officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a look back a few years and see how the game was played: totally different and much more entertaining.

If I was refereeing a game now, there’d only be about six players each side still on the pitch by half-time.

Dave Gee

Mansfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.