News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Letter: Game of football isn't so beautiful these days

Football is often called “The Beautiful Game”. Sorry but that belongs in the past.

By Dave Gee
Published 5th May 2023, 12:20 BST- 2 min read

I don’t particularly support any team, I just love watching a good match.

I watch matches with friends and family who do have preferences but I show no bias (unless it’s as a wind-up).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the years, I’ve noticed more and more changes, and this old term doesn’t reflect the nature of the game.

A reader feels football isn't as entertaining as it used to be.A reader feels football isn't as entertaining as it used to be.
A reader feels football isn't as entertaining as it used to be.
Most Popular

I don’t know how they’ve come about and to be honest don’t know why.

Rules were made and worked well for decades. Why do we now stand in the opposition half to kick off back to your team when the ball had to travel forwards originally?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why, when someone shields the ball without making any attempt to play, it is it not blatant obstruction, as it used to be?

Why, when defending a corner, do they watch, push, grapple with players before knowing where the ball’s going instead of watching the ball and trying to play it, not the player? Throw-ins used to be taken where the ball went out and were thrown in from behind the line, with both feet on the ground.

The beauty of the game has gone and I blame the players themselves for ruining it, by bending and disregarding the rules.

There’s too much diving, play acting and disrespect for officials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a look back a few years and see how the game was played: totally different and much more entertaining.

If I was refereeing a game now, there’d only be about six players each side still on the pitch by half-time.

Dave Gee

Mansfield

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Football