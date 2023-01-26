The MPs, I imagine, will tell us that this money is going to make a big difference. If that’s true, imagine the difference that £15bn of funding would have made.

That’s how much annual government funding for local councils has fallen since 2010. That’s £15bn that councils don’t have to spend on repairing potholes in our roads, or providing social care services for our elderly.

The £2bn that councils are being given for ‘levelling up’ is just a small fraction of the money that the Government took off them in the first place.

This letter is about the Levelling Up funds being given to Mansfield and Ashfield.

It’s a bit like stealing a pound from someone, giving them 10p back and expecting them to be grateful! I, for one, haven’t fallen for it.

Eric Disley

Stanton Hill

