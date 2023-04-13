News you can trust since 1952
Letter: French will be laughing all the way to the bank

We saw off the Spanish Armada, kept Adolf Hitler from crossing the Channel, so what's the problem with stopping small rubber dinghies crossing?

By Cliff Medley
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read

Australia has patrol boats to see off anyone entering their waters if they have no right to be there and turn them round. They don't go out to rescue them.

Giving more money to France to stop them is a joke. They will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Cliff Medley

A reader isn't happy about the deal the UK has with France over border controls.
A reader isn't happy about the deal the UK has with France over border controls.
For another local letter click here:

