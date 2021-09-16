Letter: Frankly appalled at poor sound in the chapel

The rendition of the music during the ceremony brought to mind that of our ‘wind-up’ gramophone playing in our air raid shelter during the war!

The chapel and grounds are so well kept that I am surprised the sound system is so badly neglected.

Surely Mansfield and District Council can do better than to allow this state of affairs to continue.

A reader is unhappy at the quality of the sound system at Mansfield Crematorium.

Terence A Paling

Hon. Sec. Mansfield Chamber 1960-1996

