Letter: Football fans across country are being taken for a ride

Am I alone in thinking that football supporters, especially season-ticket holders, are being taken for a ride by their respective clubs across the country, when it comes to having to pay extra to watch the many ‘Egg Cup’ type competitions now on offer, in addition to the established FA Cup?

Playing in the FA Cup rounds and reaching the pinnacle of going to Wembley used to be the highlight of the season for many fans and their clubs, particularly those not in their respective promotion race.

Sadly those days are long gone, as evidenced by the pathetic attitude of many clubs now fielding weakened/experimental sides in these games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader feels that supporters are being ripped off where football is concerned.

This is particularly true in the case of playing in the new competitions sponsored by ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ – names often unknown to the public.

Fans buy their season tickets and in many cases pay top prices, so they have the right to expect that, barring injuries, their club will field its strongest team in all matches, in addition to their league ones.

The fact that many clubs are not doing this is evidenced by the very low attendances at these so-called cup games, compared with the league ones.

Fans are being taken for a ride and it is time that clubs realised that without their financial support they would not be able to operate.

Cyril Olsen

By email

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.