Firstly, I’ve never been a member, but have two cousins who are, and I’ve known many local members.

Some few years ago, I was asked to join but, having declined due to other memberships, etc, I did attend Rotary Charter nights at The Hostess, one from a Warsop Rotarian and secondly one from Bill Mudford of Mansfield.

Going back, businessmen left their business during the late morning to attend the lunchtime meetings. A close family friend, Maurice Hill, owner of the Imperial Laundry, told me quite a lot about this. He said the respective businessmen may not bother returning back to business.

A reader has fond memories of when he attended club meetings.

In the early 1980s, it became more difficult for those to make lunchtime meetings as it was cutting into the afternoon, so meetings were changed to part day/part evening, and at one stage you were expected to attend all or the majority of them.

Then membership declined, and ladies were allowed to join.

It appealed to some and not others.

You can’t just foot the blame at the local council: maybe in part but not in total. Some councillors were also members.

I know one lady in Mansfield Inner Wheel. I don’t know any other members like I once did, but at one stage you had to be married to a Rotarian to join. Is that the case today?

I must admit, when attending the charter nights at the Warsop Hostess it was very enjoyable.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

