Unfortunately, she passed away many years ago and I am not sure if her son is still alive, as I never knew of him.

Mrs Cooper was a lovely lady. She used to stand on her front garden watching us all play when we were children.

Hope this helps, but it would have been really nice to have been able to reunite them with her son, if he is still alive.

A reader's reply to an appeal we published recently about lost family photos being found in North Wales.

Marie Scott

By email

For the original article click here:

