We need to know we can get the flexibility we need before we go through the rigmarole of applying.

Here’s a solution: employers should be required to put possible flexible working options in all job adverts. This could be things like different start and finish times, job-shares, remote working, predictable shifts.

They aren’t known for it, but maybe the Government will see sense.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week looks at the issue of flexible working hours being part of the job.

Stephen Cramer

Mansfield Woodhouse

For another Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.