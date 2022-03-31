I was in my car smoking a cigarette and put the ash out of the window. A litter warden was only interested in giving me a fine for it.

I didn’t throw the cigarette butt out, just the ash. I find it confusing that I do that in a private car park and get fined, but if they fine people for ash, what about garden fires or letting fireworks off?

Dave Dunbar

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield District Council has issued a fine for flicking cigarette ash onto the floor.

Notts

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had such a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.