Coun Bradley, if going to Parliament and talking ‘dross’ is so horrendous, why not step down and let someone who wants to represent Mansfield take over? I am sure he will be fine with his leader of the council role to fall back on.

From a lifelong resident of Mansfield, I would like to assure Coun Bradley that he does not have to put himself through the pain of being our MP, if it is really so hard.

I am sure there are plenty of other people honoured to take on such a privileged position

A letter about the interview between MP Ben Bradley and former Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero recently.

J Chamberlain

Berry Hill

