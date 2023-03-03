We seem particularly vulnerable in the UK, unlike the rest of Europe.

Why is our Government not interested in supporting British farmers to grow our food? They seem to want to rely on an increasing supply of imports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have been hit by a perfect storm of issues, all predictable, from extreme weather in Morocco and the logistics of moving perishable produce through the masses of red tape of transport by land through Europe.

A reader feels British farmers are being let down by the Government.

Yet the Minister with responsibility to feed our nation just shrugs and says you could eat turnips instead.

Paul Beers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.