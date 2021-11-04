Letter: Failures of language are causing my aggravation
I find the following mispronunciations most annoying: miricles (miracles); esculate (escalate); challinge (challenge), all of which are commonly used on radio and television.
Another pet hate is “Can I get” instead of “Can I have”, although “May I have” is more correct.
Finally, when was the name of dear old Father Christmas changed to Santa Claus? I fear our traditional English grammar is a thing of the past.
Margaret H Perry
By email
