Letter: Excuses from MP lack credibility

Two things are clear. Owen Paterson was found guilty of breaking Parliamentary rules on numerous occasions and the Government attempted to block his suspension.

This was an attempt to get a mate off the hook.

Ben Bradley voted to save a corrupt colleague and then justified it by claiming, ‘this affair has been handled very badly by various authorities’ (surely he means Boris Johnson) ‘including those responsible for the investigation’.

A letter this week criticises MP Ben Bradley for voting to prevent MP Owen Paterson from being suspended.

This is blatant blame shifting.

Writing in The Observer, Chris Bryant MP, chairman of the standards committee, stated ‘the Government tried to block publication of the committee report on Owen Paterson, claimed witness statements were ignored (they weren’t), claimed there was no appeal (there was) and that he was denied a fair hearing (he wasn’t)’.

Mr Bradley’s attempts at justifying his support cuts no ice. Seventy-three of his fellow Conservative MPs had the morals and backbone to either abstain or vote against the Government.

Furthermore, in light of recent revelations regarding MPs second jobs and the Prime Minister’s view that an “MPs primary job is and must be, to serve their constituents and represent their interests in Parliament” does this mean our MP will forgo one of his two full-time jobs to focus on the people of Mansfield?

Ed Liegis

Notts

