If this be so, how come none of the main political parties is coming out for rejoining?

At the time of the referendum in 2016, almost all politicians thought that leaving Europe was a bad idea.

For the answer, you have to see how it looks from the point of view of the Europeans.

Boris Johnson, when he was Prime Minister, made a binding agreement on Northern Ireland that he either did not understand or did understand and had no intention of sticking to.

Given his track record, it is not difficult to work out which it was.

For the Europeans there is now a profound lack of trust in anything to do with the British.

Just as we tend to tar all members of other countries with the same brush, so Europe will now not trust a British Government of any political party, so negotiating a return to Europe is probably a non-starter.

So, Brexit may have been a mistake, but how the process has been handled has, in my opinion, been disastrous.

As a nation we have burnt our bridges.

Of course, in politics nothing is forever.

Europe is not perfect, a single currency for the whole of Europe is probably unsustainable.

The individual countries are as concerned about immigration as are we, which is causing their politics to lurch to the right and there is the horrible war in Ukraine, the end of which could change everything.

Chris Carter

By email

