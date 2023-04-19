The days are getting lighterAs the seasons become brighterThere’s birdsong in the airAnd bees and butterflies everywhereThere’s chicks in the nestWith parents doing their bestTo feed and nurture in these yearly testsOnly the strong will surviveAnd fight to stay aliveFor future generationsAll across the nationsSpreading joy and loveSent to us from God above

John Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts

Reader John Wilson has written a poem about spring.

To view another poem from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad