Letter: Empty Beales store would be a good place for market hall

Could I encourage fellow readers to also take a look at the proposals?

If the ideas put forward can be put in place, we will get a central area to be proud of.

One suggestion I would make is that the ground floor of the empty Beales store would be a better site for a new market hall as it is more central than the old BHS site. It would allow shoppers to walk through the covered market as it would have two separate entrances – on Queen Street and Stockwell Gate – as they travel between the bus station and the Four Seasons shops.

A reader suggests putting the new market hall in the old Beales' store.

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

