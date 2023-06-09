News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Emails show me just how unrepresentative our area's MP is

I received two emails in quick succession from Lee Anderson’s office, one promoting a Mansfield and Ashfield Conservatives fundraising event featuring Jim Davidson, and a second one apologising that it had been sent in error as it was invite-only.
By Harriet MacKenzie-Williams
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read

Once I had stopped laughing, I did think that this shows how unrepresentative he is.

He knows Jim Davidson appeals to his right-wing followers and would not be appreciated by most of us.

To me, this clearly shows his penchant for inciting division around here.

A reader accuses MPs like Lee Anderson of inciting division among people.A reader accuses MPs like Lee Anderson of inciting division among people.
He is clearly on the campaign trail, and by his own admission the only way he will keep his seat is on the basis of ‘culture wars’.

Harriet MacKenzie-Williams

By email

