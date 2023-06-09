Once I had stopped laughing, I did think that this shows how unrepresentative he is.

He knows Jim Davidson appeals to his right-wing followers and would not be appreciated by most of us.

To me, this clearly shows his penchant for inciting division around here.

A reader accuses MPs like Lee Anderson of inciting division among people.

He is clearly on the campaign trail, and by his own admission the only way he will keep his seat is on the basis of ‘culture wars’.

Harriet MacKenzie-Williams

By email

