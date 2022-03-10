Regrettably, the worst offenders tend to be older vehicles, which tend to be used by lower household incomes, so again those less well-off will be affected most severely.

The idea behind these increases is to try and make more people move to electric vehicles. This is a great idea but not very practical for a number of reasons.

First is the cost of an electric car which, although coming down, is way beyond the pocket of many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The increases will be higher, based on emissions of each vehicle." says a reader about Vehicle Excise Duty.

The biggest drawback is the lack of infrastructure for charging such cars.

Should you have a house with a private garage, then you can set up a charger. But should you be like the majority of houses, this is impossible and would need a public charging unit, in short supply in the district.

Perhaps one of the levelling-up measures this Government keeps talking about would be to provide an infrastructure to enable use of electric vehicles. Perhaps Nottinghamshire Council could forgo its

£15 million new headquarters and install public charging units .

Seth Clay

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.