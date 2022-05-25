Letter: Driven to distraction by antics of some of the motorists in town

I was working under the obviously mistaken impression that 30 and 40mph signs referred to maximum and not minimum speeds.This meant drivers have been forced to chop lanes, back and forth, and waste petrol to ensure they got to the next red traffic light before me.I only hope the moments they lost because of me did not have a detrimental influence on their wellbeing.

Graham Bradshaw

Mansfield

A letter writer this week comments on some of the antics of a selection of Mansfield motorists

