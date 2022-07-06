Letter: Don't forget that the majority in this area voted Brexit

In reply to Jay Mandal (My Opinion column, Chad, Wednesday, June 29), if you remember this area had a large majority for Brexit, and one of the main points of Brexit was to control immigration and our borders, so if you are having a go at Coun Ben Bradley on this issue, you are having a go at the majority that voted Brexit.

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 5:00 pm

You say: “Anyone has the right to claim asylum in another country.”I thought these people were supposed to claim it in the first Westernised country they entered, so that would include a few before they arrived at these shores.As for being persecuted, is that an insult at France?They are not persecuted there and never would be.They can afford to pay these extortionate prices to come over in dinghies, so are not badly done to and if they fail, they pay up again.The people that are desperate are not the ones that can pay up.It’s the ones they've left behind who are destitute and sick with no money.

Mr A Keeton

Notts

