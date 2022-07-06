You say: “Anyone has the right to claim asylum in another country.”I thought these people were supposed to claim it in the first Westernised country they entered, so that would include a few before they arrived at these shores.As for being persecuted, is that an insult at France?They are not persecuted there and never would be.They can afford to pay these extortionate prices to come over in dinghies, so are not badly done to and if they fail, they pay up again.The people that are desperate are not the ones that can pay up.It’s the ones they've left behind who are destitute and sick with no money.
Mr A Keeton
Notts
To see the original letter from our website click here
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you