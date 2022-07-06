You say: “Anyone has the right to claim asylum in another country.”I thought these people were supposed to claim it in the first Westernised country they entered, so that would include a few before they arrived at these shores.As for being persecuted, is that an insult at France?They are not persecuted there and never would be.They can afford to pay these extortionate prices to come over in dinghies, so are not badly done to and if they fail, they pay up again.The people that are desperate are not the ones that can pay up.It’s the ones they've left behind who are destitute and sick with no money.