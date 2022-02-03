Tim Smith was actually the first to achieve this in 1977, winning the seat with a majority of 264 votes.

I should know as my mother Sylvia Ford was the Conservative agent at that time who helped Tim win the seat.

It is amazing how politicians have such short memories when it suits them!

Lee Anderson claim that he was the first Conservative MP for the constituency of Ashfield has been corrected by a reader.

Peter Ford

By email

