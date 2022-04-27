We are looking for donations for our tombola and raffle. Any money raised will be going towards our Residents’ Fund, to help provide meaningful activities for our residents which helps give them a sense of purpose and meaning to life.

If you would like to make a donation, please contact us at [email protected] or call us on 01623 620719 and ask for an ambitions co-ordinator.

We will be happy to arrange collection.

Jenna Hemmings

Baily House Care Home, Mansfield

