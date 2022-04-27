The maintenance staff had worked hard to tidy it up. However, annoyingly a fair bit of dog fouling was still to be seen.
The council can – and may – consider prohibiting dog walkers as a result
Mark Wilson
Mansfield
For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you