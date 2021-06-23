Letter: Does anybody check on these problems in town centre?

The litter bin at the end of my road near the bus shelter is brimming over, Ladybrook Lane, Rosemary Street at the end near the chippy is also brimming, as are many others.

As regards to the flooding, when it rains at the junction of Rosemary Street and Chesterfield Road, it is terrible, the road has been done, but not the drains.

Outside the Civic up to the two shops near Centenary Road, most drains are blocked with leaves.

'Is there any wonder the streets in the town are spoilt, what with litter flying all over the place' asks letter writer Pat Rathbone?

Doesn’t anybody check these problems regularly: if not, why not?!

Please sort it Nottinghamshire County Council and Mansfield District Council, it’s a lake when it rains.

Pat Rathbone

Mansfield

