Letter: Disgusted at parking fine I received from county council

I was unloading furniture and making a donation to the RSPCA. When I got back I had a parking ticket!I appealed and this has been rejected because I had made a donation and picked up a cup.

They state that unloading is allowed but, because I apparently purchased a cup, my appeal has been rejected!

I’m disgusted by this.

One reader's good deed ended up with a parking ticket.

T Shilcock

Notts

