Letter: Did our MP really want my views on plans?
Lee Anderson’s weekly Tory newsletter informed us that he was to meet Network Rail to discuss “our” bid to re-develop (sic) Kirkby Train Station and make it accessible for everyone. Some passengers will find access difficult, but probably not impossible.
I am curious to know who the people assembled on the ramp are? Are they council or railway officials or some of Anderson’s chums?
Being a regular contributor to Chad and emails to Mr Anderson, is it wrong for me to be annoyed that our MP never asks for my opinion?
For Anderson to request comments for discussion “by noon tomorrow” was either inept or designed to prevent comment.
I’ve seen details of several modernisation schemes: at least one involved a major reorganisation of the entire station area and other buildings.
There were some good ideas, a few not so brilliant: if I was in better health, I’d gladly offer my services. Is anybody working on the plans, or have they been buried in track ballast?
Tony Olsson
Kirkby
