I am curious to know who the people assembled on the ramp are? Are they council or railway officials or some of Anderson’s chums?

Being a regular contributor to Chad and emails to Mr Anderson, is it wrong for me to be annoyed that our MP never asks for my opinion?

For Anderson to request comments for discussion “by noon tomorrow” was either inept or designed to prevent comment.

Lee Anderson is looking to get Kirkby Train Station re-developed to make it more accessible.

I’ve seen details of several modernisation schemes: at least one involved a major reorganisation of the entire station area and other buildings.

There were some good ideas, a few not so brilliant: if I was in better health, I’d gladly offer my services. Is anybody working on the plans, or have they been buried in track ballast?

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

