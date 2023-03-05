Choosing whether to fast is a personal choice and getting information ahead of Ramadan is very important – particularly for people living with diabetes as they are at increased risk of complications. So, ahead of the holy month, which is due to begin on or around March 22 this year, Diabetes UK is encouraging anyone living with diabetes who is preparing for Ramadan to speak to their diabetes team and their Imam, to help them to decide what is best for them.

If you decide to fast during Ramadan, it’s a good idea to include more slowly absorbed foods, such as basmati rice and dhal, along with fruit and vegetables in your meal before starting each day’s fast. It is also important to check your blood sugar levels more often than usual and if they drop too low, you should break your fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We advise people that if they are unwell or have any symptoms of Covid-19 they should not fast and call 111 for further advice.

'It is also important to check your blood sugar levels more often than usual if you're fasting'

For more information on diabetes and Ramadan visit diabetes.org.uk/ramadan

Peter Shorrick, Head of Midlands and East, Diabetes UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view another letter from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.