Letter: Demonstration in town surely went beyond the bounds of a peaceful protest

I believe the demonstration outside The Midland Hotel, where asylum seekers are being temporarily accommodated, went past the bounds of a peaceful, even disruptive, protest.

Place yourself in the position of an asylum seeker in the hotel, knowing there is a mob outside with the express aim of hounding you out of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley says it is "grossly unfair, when people all around the UK are struggling that people should be able to arrive in small boats and access things like food, housing and medical support courtesy of UK taxpayers".

A reader feels not enough is being done by our local MPs to help asylum seekers.

Is he seriously suggesting people seeking refuge in this country should be starved, left destitute and denied any medical care?

Asylum seekers are not responsible for the cost of living crisis, or the deficiencies due to under-resourcing of our public services. People seeking asylum in the UK do so because they have no other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of government schemes to resettle people seeking asylum from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and repression in Hong Kong, no safe routes exist for people seeking refuge from other parts of the world to come here to claim asylum, as they are entitled to do under UN Refugee Convention to which the UK is a signatory.

The Government has politicised the issue with ever more restrictive and harsh measures against people seeking asylum in this country.

Once an asylum claim is made, it is up to the Home Office to consider the validity of the claim and if rejected the claimant can be removed.

Lee Anderson in his column of February 1 characterises everyone seeking to cross the Channel from the camps in Calais as "economic migrants". He is wrong. The majority of asylum claims are upheld and most of those which are initially rejected are upheld on appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that there is such a large backlog of asylum claims awaiting processing says much about the extent to which the Home Office in common with other government departments, has been under-resourced to carry out its functions.The plan to deport asylum seekers coming through Channel crossings to Rwanda will be a diversion of funding which would be better spent accommodating asylum seekers here and more rapidly process their claims.

How politicians frame the issue influences how the wider public see it. No refugee choses to become one - it is what has happened to them after they have fled situations of conflict, persecution, deprivation or exploitation which few people in this country could begin to imagine, even if they could be bothered to try.

What they need is a place of safety from where they can rebuild their lives, become self-reliant and contribute to our society.

They do not want to be the burden to our public services or "abusers of the UK's good nature" as Bradley and Anderson have characterised them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every wave of refugees coming to this country has suffered this kind of hostility and every wave of refugees coming here has gone on to make solid and enduring contributions to our society.

Jay Mandal

Berry Hill