May I remind them that you can have a garden building on your land and not need planning permission.

Do they have someone waiting in the wings to buy the land to build on, as all green belt and farmland seems to be getting built on just lately. I thought we were supposed to be more self-sufficient due to the climate change fiasco, but then money talks, does it not?

I remember a few years back, a man up The Meadows wanting to build one structure on his land but he was denied, due to the fact the land was not suitable.

A letter this week about the horse shelter in Blidworth.

Fast forward a few years and wow: look at the building now. I hope these riders take it to every appeal possible.

Those responsible for this decision can’t be allowed to get away with this. They have proven time and time again they have far too much power.

Mrs Thomas

Blidworth

