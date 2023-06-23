I have been picking up a paper from my local shop for the last 40 years. During the week, you could get your paper before you went to work at 6am, and if you were an early riser at the weekend, they have always been there between 5.30am and 6am, to read with your breakfast.

I contacted the delivery service to ask why papers no longer arrive until after 7am and sometimes as late as 7.30am. I was told that, as I wasn’t a customer, they couldn’t log my complaint.

Their process requires customers to make complaints.

"It might seem trivial, but it’s so frustrating not being able to read a paper with your breakfast", says a reader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I believe my local paper shop has made numerous complaints about the time the papers arrive.

It might seem trivial, but it’s so frustrating not being able to read a paper with your breakfast.

Andy Bell

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.