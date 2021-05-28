Letter: Culture war is just phoney creation by some people on social media

One day, one of those five million people, on one of the 24,000 trains running that day, went onto their social media page to complain.

Apparently, Lee Anderson thinks this is the most important issue affecting his constituents at the moment because he devoted the whole of his column in last week’s Chad to this subject.

I would have thought there were more important subjects he could have told us about, such as the rollout of the vaccination programme, or the future of the job furlough scheme, or which countries are safe to visit on holiday.

If there is a culture war, it is completely phoney and created by people on social media, says a reader

Mr Anderson, however, seems to think that sharing tittle-tattle posted on Twitter is more important then.

Mr Anderson talks about a “culture war”. In my opinion, if there is a “culture war”, it’s a completely phoney one, stirred up on social media by people with far too much time on their hands.

Both sides, if truth be told, are just as bad as each other. I would have thought that, as an MP, Mr Anderson would have better things to do with his time.

Eric Disley

Stanton Hill

