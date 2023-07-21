News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Critics should be careful what they wish for

In the Chad’s Let’s Talk section on July 12, there were two letters that were mainly about Ben Bradley.
By A Keeton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Regarding the first, I’m not sure he’s meant to go around picking up litter or pointing a brick wall up, and as for not visiting these places, perhaps he has more important things to think about, rather than doing Mansfield District Council’s job for them.

The Mayor promises you the earth so I would think he is the first port of call on these issues, but then he would probably blame it on the previous regime, although he’s been in the job for more than four years.

Just another point on Ben Bradley not visiting these places: a visit to a lowly Costa across from Asda in Forest Town may be worthwhile. He’s very approachable.

A reader responds to two previous letters about MP and county council leader Ben Bradley (Photo by: Tracey Whitefoot).A reader responds to two previous letters about MP and county council leader Ben Bradley (Photo by: Tracey Whitefoot).
Most Popular

On the second letter, as the last sentence says: “More fool the people that vote for him to be an MP or Mayor.” This obviously sounds politically motivated: be careful what you wish for, better the devil you know.

All you hear from the opposition benches are promises such as ‘this is what we’re going to change’, without putting their brains into gear and then backtracking due to being told these are not feasible ideas by voters and academics. I think the media call it flip flopping.

As I said, be careful what you wish for.

A Keeton

Notts

