Letter: Country is laughing at our area - and our MP

Why are the people of Ashfield supporting Lee Anderson?
By Kevin Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

I feel he is making the area look an absolute joke nationally.

It’s my feeling that the country is laughing and feeling sorry for people in the constituency.

Kevin Graham

A reader is wondering why people in Ashfield voted for current MP Lee Anderson.A reader is wondering why people in Ashfield voted for current MP Lee Anderson.
By email




