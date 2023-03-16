On a recent trip to our town centre on a Saturday, I was shocked to see how few people were there.

Perhaps I should have expected that, as there aren’t that many shops around nowadays and the market is a pale shadow of its glory days, when you could guarantee bumping into friends and neighbours looking for bargains on the many stalls that crowded around the old town hall.

Plus the high charges for car parking is something we don’t have to pay when shopping “out of town” .

A reader says the council has got its work cut out getting the town back on its feet.

At least we still have some of the national chain stores in Mansfield: well for the moment anyway!

We have to accept there just isn’t the money around now, compared to times when coal miners were earning good money. There are only a few well-paid jobs now in the area.

The responsibility to get Mansfield back on its feet must lie with the district council. They will have a difficult job and I’m not sure they will get much help from the county council. One of the first steps is surely to get the old Beales store (yes, another empty shop!) transformed into what should be the new town hall.

From what I read at the time, when the district council bought Beales, they were not sure that they had the funds to do the conversion work, but I understand the necessary finance is now in place. I personally would have preferred a new build state-of-the-art council office.

I notice the area around Dame Flogan Street looks very down at heel, with due respect to the few businesses still located there. It would have been an ideal site for the new town hall, replacing derelict properties with a bright modern structure.

Anyway that won’t happen now, so can I urge the district council to go full speed ahead with the Beales’ redevelopment please!

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

