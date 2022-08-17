Letter: Converting sea water into drinking water has to be the answer in future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are scientifically informed that, among other things brought on by global warming and weather change, the seas are slowly rising and the coastal areas and islands of the world are being threatened.

May I suggest a 2 x 2 equals 4 equation?

Some rain-starved nations in the Middle East are able to convert seawater into drinking water.

Surely, if enough countries use the same technology we can not only provide growing populations with the `liquid of life`, but possibly slow the rise in sea levels at the same time!

Ken Calder

Newthorpe

