When the Conservatives took office in 2010, the economy was badly affected by the global recession two years earlier, and the state of the public finances was blamed on allegedly profligate spending by the previous Labour administration.

Under the Labour governments, vital spending in essential public services increased and they functioned better, underpinning the economic growth which was taking place until 2008. High rates of economic growth are not achieved by uneducated, unhealthy populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sight of patients lying on trollies and queuing up in emergency department corridors seen previously under the previous Conservative government in the 90s, had become a thing of the past. What followed from 2010 was austerity - reducing the size of Government expenditure, allegedly to rebalance the budget.

A reply to a previous letter about the state of the economy and who is to blame for the issues in the country at present.

In practice, our public services were eviscerated, leaving little resilience to withstand and recover from the pandemic. Blaming the last government for the state of the country will not wash. The Conservatives have been in power for 12 years - they own this.

The world would be in a better place had the pandemic, and then the aggression against Ukraine, not occurred. We, in particular, would be in a better place if we had not left the largest free trade area and most successful example of cross border co-operation in the world, and our primary export market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we have to show for Brexit Britain is a litany of broken promises, with accumulating evidence and analysis from sources ranging from the Office of Budget Responsibility, to The Centre for European Reform, to the London School of Economics, of self-inflicted economic damage, purely attributable to Brexit, not the pandemic and not to the aggression against Ukraine.

A Keeton asks, "A majority of 80 and that’s after years of so-called austerity. Does that tell you something?" It does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tells me that when we have an electoral system in which the victorious party has such a large Parliamentary majority, despite 56.4 per cent of votes being cast for other parties, the first-past-the-post system does not reflect the preferences of the voting public and needs reform and replacement with a system based on proportional representation, which unfortunately, neither of the two main parties shows any inclination to pursue, despite the fact that the current system has kept Labour in opposition more often than in power since 1945.

We have a Government which has been bent on driving through policies which have badly damaged our economy by taking us out of the European Union, even in the face of evidence of the harm this would do, damaged our public services, and exacerbated social and economic inequality, while attempting to scapegoat vulnerable people seeking refuge and safety in our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is unacceptable moral bankruptcy. A Keeton may make excuses for it if he wishes. I say - time's up, we need a change.

J Mandal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berry Hill