Letter: Confusion over comment about allotment

I strongly suspect this involves the allotment which the family have cultivated since 1937.

I was also told the council incorrectly described this as derelict land.

A meeting was held on the site in May. I wasn’t present at the meeting, but apparently a completely untrue comment was made by, I’m informed, a member of the planning department at Ashfield District Council that I must have had the allotment for free. This is despite the fact they invoice me every year for the plot!

A reader writes in over confusion about building on allotment land.

Stewart Chalkley

By email

