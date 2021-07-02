Letter: Comment was offensive and upset me

I felt physically upset for the working man, but he carried on as if he had not heard the offensive remark.

Why is a man who has clearly integrated into our society vilified for his colour?

I do not condone illegal entry into our generous country, but I do expect those who are here legally, to work, and contribute, as this man was doing.

Also those who have proved to be valuable citizens should be treated with respect and should be accepted by all.

Alan Armstrong

By email

