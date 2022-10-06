He claimed the Government had acted to ‘freeze’ energy prices. This, of course, is completely untrue. The amount the average household will have to pay from October 1 is increasing by 27 per cent, or more than £500, to £2,500. This so-called ‘cap’ is more than double what it was a year ago.

Coun Bradley also told us the Government was offering businesses ‘incentives’ to invest. He was presumably referring to ‘Investment Zones’.These allow businesses to avoid paying Business Rates, employer National Insurance contributions and Stamp Duty Land Tax when they operate in ‘Investment Zone’ areas.Quite how the Government expects to generate tax revenue, to pay for things like the NHS and social care, when it's letting businesses off paying all these taxes is anyone's guess.

Like most things we’ve heard from the Government in the last few weeks, I believe none of the claims made by Coun Bradley stand up to even the most basic scrutiny.

After 12 years in power, if these are the best arguments that they can come up with, it’s no wonder that so many people have lost all faith in the Government’s ability to manage the economy.

Eric Disley

Stanton Hill

