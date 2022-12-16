Their pride won’t let them admit that they have no real answers to the ever-increasing amount of problems in the nation.

The only reasonable course of action in these circumstances would be to suspend parliamentary business and form an emergency coalition Government but will they humble themselves to do it? I doubt it. Every political party is completely secular and as such, they are part of the fundamental reason for the trouble in the nation which is the rejection of Christianity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2021 Census has revealed that 36 per cent now class themselves as having no religion.

A letter this week about religion at Christmas time.

I believe they live with no hope in this life and no hope of eternal life.

They have been deceived by the arrogant claims of evolutionary scientists broadcast through the media and taught as ‘truth’ in our secular state schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither the media or the schools will give equal time and space to present the very real case against evolution but the plain fact is that the discovery of DNA has completely shattered Darwin’s theory of simple cells mutating into ever increasing complexity.

DNA coding is incredibly complex yet according to evolutionary science it cannot have existed before the simple cell – but the simple cell requires DNA to exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas actually presents an incredible challenge to us all. If the Child born in Bethlehem really is the Son of God in flesh, then not only are the atheists wrong but all the other religions are wrong. Forget the presents, the food and drink, this Christmas is an incredible opportunity to seek the Lord while He may be found and to call on Him while He is near.

P Mulcaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad