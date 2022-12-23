Things are getting so bad it’s causing life to be tough for such a lot of people who can not make ends meet.

Food banks are in the news every day, strikes week-in week-out, is there any hope?

Well I believe there is.

"The Christmas story is one of hope", says a reader.

The Christmas story is one of HOPE. Christ came to bring us new hope of a better life, but we still think it’s a story and not true.

As a Christian for 44 years, yes life has been tough, very tough, but Christmas is always a story of hope. God loves the human race, but I feel we have turned our backs on him.

I hope this Christmas you may reflect on what I know to be true.

I hope that you all have a very happy and blessed Christmas whoever you are.

God’s love came down so make room for Him.

Ivan Dunstan

Notts

