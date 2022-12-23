Letter: Christmas can be a time of hope for us all
We have come so far in life and yet we now see more poverty and more people without homes.
Things are getting so bad it’s causing life to be tough for such a lot of people who can not make ends meet.
Food banks are in the news every day, strikes week-in week-out, is there any hope?
Well I believe there is.
The Christmas story is one of HOPE. Christ came to bring us new hope of a better life, but we still think it’s a story and not true.
As a Christian for 44 years, yes life has been tough, very tough, but Christmas is always a story of hope. God loves the human race, but I feel we have turned our backs on him.
I hope this Christmas you may reflect on what I know to be true.
I hope that you all have a very happy and blessed Christmas whoever you are.
God’s love came down so make room for Him.
Ivan Dunstan
Notts
