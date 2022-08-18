Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have complained several times about our MP claiming the glory from bringing millions in government grants, usually after a chummy discussion with Boris Johnson. These are grants which ADC also claim to have attracted. On one of my letters, I listed four people and/or organisations who claimed a share in the glory. Sadly the Ashfield Independents never dispute Anderson’s claims, either in Chad or ADC newsletters. It would be good to know who is telling the truth.

It’s probably not fair to chastise Anderson for changing his allegiance to Truss after Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. She’s not a great loss – in fact all candidates were rubbish!

Swapping from Labour to Tory and from Mansfield to Ashfield displays a lack of conviction though, and is, in my opinion, unforgivable in our Honourable Member for Ashfield constituency.

'I wholeheartedly agree with the letter last week about the sniping between Lee Anderson and the Ashfield Independents', writes reader Tony Olsson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can’t imagine that Truss’s similar political twists and turns will cause Anderson any soul searching. Clearly “The Tories are for turning” – often!

It’s a pity we have to wait another two years for a General Election to remove our “Z-list celebrity” and the other jokers.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

To view the original letter click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.