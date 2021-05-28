Letter: Challenges lie ahead for electric vehicles in our area

The Government wants these numbers to increase so that by 2030 only EVs will be sold.

While I applaud this target, there is a giant drawback to achieving this target - INFRASTRUCTURE. Mansfield and Ashfield are a good example of the challenges being faced. To be able to charge EVs, there has to be a network of public charging points. Mansfield and Ashfield housing stock has a majority of dwellings that would need access to such places.

It is known that, at current pricings, it is almost double the cost to charge at a public unit than at a private home charge.

A reader looks at the subject of electric cars in a letter.

This is another challenge that will have to be faced should there be more EVs.

The provision of a charging network should be a priority now. Perhaps our new council leader could take this project on board to help take the district forward and prepare it for this Green Initiative.

Seth Clay

Nottinghamshire

